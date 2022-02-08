OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Kayouloud leads Central Arkansas against Kennesaw State after 24-point performance

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-15, 4-5 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-13, 5-5 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Eddy Kayouloud scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 79-75 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Owls have gone 7-5 in home games. Kennesaw State is ninth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Brandon Stroud leads the Owls with 5.7 boards.

The Sugar Bears are 4-5 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls and Sugar Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Darious Hall is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

