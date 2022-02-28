Kansas State visits No. 9 Texas Tech after Pack’s 32-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -12.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Nijel Pack scored 32 points in Kansas State’s 74-73 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders are 17-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 3.1.

The Wildcats are 6-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is 8-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 62-51 on Jan. 15. Pack scored 14 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is shooting 54.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Pack is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Mark Smith is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.