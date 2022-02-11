OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Kansas State takes on Iowa State following Pack’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 4-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 3-8 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the Iowa State Cyclones after Nijel Pack scored 31 points in Kansas State’s 75-60 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Cyclones have gone 12-3 at home. Iowa State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 4-7 in Big 12 play. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Mark Smith averaging 5.9.

The Cyclones and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izaiah Brockington is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Pack is averaging 16.9 points for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

