Kansas State hosts No. 10 Baylor following Pack’s 20-point game

Baylor Bears (19-4, 7-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (19-4, 7-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the No. 10 Baylor Bears after Nijel Pack scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 75-63 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Kansas State is third in the Big 12 shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Pack shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The Bears have gone 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last meeting 74-49 on Jan. 26. LJ Cryer scored 14 points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Mark Smith is averaging 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

James Akinjo is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.