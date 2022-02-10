OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Kamateros scores 20 to lead South Dakota past Omaha 91-69

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 11:28 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 20 points as South Dakota rolled past Omaha 91-69 on Thursday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 17 points for South Dakota (14-10, 7-6 Summit League) as did Erik Oliver. Boogie Anderson had 12 points and six rebounds.

Frankie Fidler had 22 points for the Mavericks (4-21, 3-11). Felix Lemetti added 18 points and six rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks this season. South Dakota defeated Nebraska Omaha 105-70 on Jan. 15.

