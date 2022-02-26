CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Kamateros lifts South Dakota…

Kamateros lifts South Dakota past Oral Roberts 92-87

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 23 points as South Dakota edged Oral Roberts 92-87 on Saturday night.

Erik Oliver had 13 points for the Coyotes (18-11, 11-7 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Mason Archambault added 12 points apiece. Perrott-Hunt had eight rebounds.

Elijah Lufile had 15 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Golden Eagles (18-11, 12-6). Francis Lacis had 15 points and Issac McBride scored 14.

The Coyotes tied the season series against the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 82-73 on Dec. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up