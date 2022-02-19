CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Kamateros lifts South Dakota over W. Illinois 78-65

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 8:35 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had a career-high 24 points shooting 6-for-9 from 3-point range and South Dakota topped Western Illinois 78-65 on Saturday.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 18 points for South Dakota (17-10, 10-6 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mason Archambault added 12 points. Xavier Fuller had 10 points.

Trenton Massner had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Leathernecks (15-13, 6-10). Luka Barisic added 16 points. Colton Sandage had 15 points.

Leathernecks second-leading scorer Will Carius entered averaging 15 points per game but scored just three points in the loss.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 75-72 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

