Kamateros leads South Dakota against South Dakota State after 21-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-4, 11-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (13-8, 6-4 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-4, 11-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (13-8, 6-4 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 71-58 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 9-3 in home games. South Dakota averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 11-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 8.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Jackrabbits won the last meeting 84-65 on Jan. 9. Zeke Mayo scored 21 points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging seven points and 7.7 rebounds for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Scheierman is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jackrabbits. Doug Wilson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 86.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

