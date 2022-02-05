OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Justice carries Western Kentucky over Old Dominion 77-60

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:36 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Camron Justice posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Old Dominion 77-60 on Saturday night.

Dayvion McKnight had 15 points and six assists for Western Kentucky (12-11, 4-6 Conference USA). Luke Frampton added 14 points. Jamarion Sharp had 11 points and four blocks.

C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Monarchs (9-13, 4-5). Kalu Ezikpe added 16 points. Mekhi Long had 10 points.

