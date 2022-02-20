CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Junior Joseph leads Iona…

Junior Joseph leads Iona past Fairfield 76-58

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Iona to a 76-58 win over Fairfield on Sunday, the Gaels’ 11th consecutive home victory.

Elijah Joiner had 10 points for Iona (22-5, 14-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Slazinski added five assists.

Supreme Cook had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Stags (12-16, 6-11).

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Iona defeated Fairfield 80-76 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up