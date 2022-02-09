Jump scores 19 as No. 2 Stanford women beat Oregon St 82-59

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and No. 2…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and No. 2 Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 82-59 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday.

Jump had three 3s in the first half and shot 5 for 12 from deep overall while sixth-year senior Anna Wilson matched her career high with four steals for the Cardinal (19-3, 10-0 Pac-12) in their 25th consecutive win against Pac-12 opponents.

Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play and Oregon State (11-8, 4-5) led 25-22 after the first quarter — the most points allowed by Stanford in a first quarter this season. But the Beavers couldn’t keep up with a balanced attack by defending national champion Stanford.

Greta Kampschroeder added 12 points for the Beavers in a game rescheduled from last month because of COVID protocols within their program.

Lexie Hull had 11 points and four steals for the Cardinal, who outscored the Beavers 21-9 in the third quarter as Oregon State shot just 3 for 13.

Stanford made five straight shots during a decisive 13-2 run midway through the second as the Cardinal built a 46-34 lead at the break on the way to their ninth straight win in the series.

The Cardinal capitalized on nine first-half turnovers by Oregon State for 10 points. Coach Tar VanDerveer used her entire bench and Stanford missed its last seven shots of the game to go without a field goal over the final 5:11.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: Oregon State’s last four losses to Stanford have been decided by 11 or more points. … The Beavers have been held to 60 points or fewer in the past 10 meetings with the Cardinal. … The Beavers had been scheduled to play at Maples Pavilion — where their lone win was 50-47 in double-overtime on Feb. 24, 2017 — exactly a month earlier on Jan. 9 and now will have to face the Cardinal again at home on Feb. 18. … Oregon State dropped to 9-63 all-time against Stanford.

Stanford: Stanford scored 42 points in the paint to 18 by the Beavers. … The Cardinal limited their turnovers to three in the first half and six overall, a focus of late taking better care of the ball. … Stanford is 32-1 all-time against Oregon State at home. … The Cardinal made 5 of their initial 7 shots and shot 6 for 14 from deep in the first half.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts rival Oregon on Friday night in the first of back-to-back games vs. the Ducks.

Stanford: Hosts Utah on Friday night.

