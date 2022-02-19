CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Julien lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past ULM 79-74

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:39 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Louisiana-Monroe 79-74 on Saturday night.

Julien made all 10 of his free throws. Jalen Dalcourt had 17 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (12-13, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Dou Gueye added 10 points and seven rebounds. Theo Akwuba had nine rebounds.

Andre Jones had 20 points and seven steals for the Warhawks (13-15, 5-11). Nika Metskhvarishvili added 17 points. Koreem Ozier had 16 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

