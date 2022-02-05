OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Jourdain carries Temple over Tulsa 67-56

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:30 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Jourdain recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds and Zach Hicks had 13 points and Temple beat Tulsa 67-56 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Williams added 13 points and Damian Dunn 11 for Temple (13-7, 6-3 American Athletic Conference).

Rey Idowu scored a career-high 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-14, 1-9). Sam Griffin added 11 points. Jeriah Horne had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Temple also beat Tulsa 69-64 on Jan. 12.

