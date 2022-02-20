Jones, Southern Utah Thunderbirds to visit Cone, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 10-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-17, 5-10 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 10-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-17, 5-10 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Cole and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks host Tevian Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Big Sky play Monday.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-7 at home. Northern Arizona gives up 73.1 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 10-5 against conference opponents. Southern Utah scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won 78-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. John Knight III led the Thunderbirds with 17 points, and Cone led the Lumberjacks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Keith Haymon is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Jones is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Thunderbirds. Knight is averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

