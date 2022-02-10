Jones scores 23 to carry ULM past Texas-Arlington 74-71

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andre Jones had 23 points as Louisiana-Monroe narrowly beat Texas-Arlington 74-71 on Thursday night. Elijah Gonzales…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andre Jones had 23 points as Louisiana-Monroe narrowly beat Texas-Arlington 74-71 on Thursday night.

Elijah Gonzales had 16 points for ULM (13-12, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference). Koreem Ozier added 10 points.

Gonzales made two free throws with six seconds left.

David Azore had 29 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks (9-14, 5-7). Javon Levi added six rebounds.

The Warhawks improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. ULM defeated Texas-Arlington 62-55 on Jan. 15.

