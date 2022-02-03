OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Jones scores 23 to carry FIU over Southern Miss 77-67

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:23 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones had a season-high 23 points as Florida International defeated Southern Miss 77-67 on Thursday night.

Jones hit all seven of his shots from 3-point range for the Panthers (13-9, 3-6 Conference USA), who won for a fifth straight time at home. Eric Lovett had 14 points. Tevin Brewer added 13 points and 10 assists.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (6-15, 1-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Tyler Stevenson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

