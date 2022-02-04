OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 22 to…

Jones scores 22 to lead S. Utah over Idaho 75-59

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 22 points as Southern Utah defeated Idaho 75-59 on Thursday night.

John Knight III had 14 points for Southern Utah (14-6, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Maizen Fausett added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dre Marin had 12 points.

Mikey Dixon had 17 points for the Vandals (5-17, 2-10). Rashad Smith added 11 points and six rebounds. Trevante Anderson had 11 points.

The Thunderbirds, who also defeated Idaho 81-75 on Dec. 4., swept the season series with the Vandals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up