Jones scores 11 to lead Cornell past Yale 71-65

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Guy Ragland Jr. scored 11 points apiece to lead Cornell past Yale 71-65…

Listen now to WTOP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Guy Ragland Jr. scored 11 points apiece to lead Cornell past Yale 71-65 on Saturday.

Greg Dolan added 10 points for the Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League). Dean Noll had six steals.

Jalen Gabbidon had 15 points for the Bulldogs (16-11, 10-3). Azar Swain added 13 points and Yussif Basa-Ama grabbed eight rebounds.

The Big Red evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Yale defeated Cornell 96-69 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.