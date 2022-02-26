CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Jones scores 11 to lead Cornell past Yale 71-65

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:38 PM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Guy Ragland Jr. scored 11 points apiece to lead Cornell past Yale 71-65 on Saturday.

Greg Dolan added 10 points for the Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League). Dean Noll had six steals.

Jalen Gabbidon had 15 points for the Bulldogs (16-11, 10-3). Azar Swain added 13 points and Yussif Basa-Ama grabbed eight rebounds.

The Big Red evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Yale defeated Cornell 96-69 on Jan. 15.

