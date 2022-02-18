OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Jones powers Long Beach…

Jones powers Long Beach State to 11th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jadon Jones tossed in 25 points to lead Long Beach State to a 72-59 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Jones knocked down 9 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for the Beach (15-9, 10-1 Big West Conference), who upped their win streak to 11. Joel Murray sank all 10 of his foul shots and scored 18.

Fidelis Okereke came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 14 rebounds for the Matadors (7-17, 3-8). Both were career highs. Elijah Hardy scored 13, but he had six of Northridge’s 21 turnovers. Atin Wright had 12 points.

Long Beach State beat the Matadors 71-55 earlier this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up