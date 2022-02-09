OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Jones makes 7 3-pointers, Florida beats Georgia 72-63

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 8:40 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Myreon Jones made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help Florida beat Georgia 72-63 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Florida led by 14 points with 7:52 remaining before Georgia went on a 14-3 run — highlighted by Aaron Cook’s two 3-pointers in two minutes — to pull within 64-61 with 2:56 left. After a timeout, Colin Castleton sank a jumper from the free-throw line to restore Florida’s two-possession lead and Georgia had two chances roll off the rim at the other end.

Georgia turned it over and Tyree Appleby sealed it with a 3-pointer late in the possession for a 69-61 lead.

Castleton had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Florida (16-8, 6-5), which moved above .500 in conference play for the first time this season. Appleby finished with three 3-pointers and 11 points — all in the second half.

Kario Oquendo scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and he also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds for Georgia (6-18, 1-10). Cook added 14 points and Braelen Bridges had 12 points.

Both teams return to action on Saturday. Florida plays at No. 5 Kentucky, and Georgia hosts South Carolina.

