OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Jones lifts Weber St.…

Jones lifts Weber St. over Sacramento St. 65-50

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 12:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds as Weber State beat Sacramento State 65-50 on Thursday night. Koby McEwen added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jamison Overton had 16 points for Weber State (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky Conference). Dontay Bassett added 11 points.

Sacramento State scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

William FitzPatrick had 17 points for the Hornets (6-16, 2-13), who have now lost six straight games. Bryce Fowler added 15 points. Cameron Wilbon had eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 79-59 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up