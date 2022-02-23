CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Jones leads UL Monroe…

Jones leads UL Monroe against Georgia State after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-15, 5-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-10, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -11.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces the Georgia State Panthers after Andre Jones scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 79-74 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Panthers are 6-4 on their home court. Georgia State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Warhawks are 5-11 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Panthers won the last matchup 73-62 on Jan. 29. Corey Allen scored 18 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Kane Williams is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Jones is averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up