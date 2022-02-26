Jones leads Quinnipiac against Canisius after 24-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 4-13 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-13, 7-10 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 4-13 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-13, 7-10 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Dezi Jones scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 78-71 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats are 8-6 in home games. Quinnipiac averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Griffins are 4-13 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Griffins won 79-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Armon Harried led the Golden Griffins with 21 points, and Jamil Riggins led the Bobcats with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is averaging 14.2 points for the Bobcats. Jones is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Harried is averaging 11.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.