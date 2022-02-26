CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Jones leads Loyola (MD) against American after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:42 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (14-14, 8-9 Patriot) at American Eagles (8-21, 4-13 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -5.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the American Eagles after Kenny Jones scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 52-50 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Eagles are 5-5 on their home court. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 11.9 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 2.4.

The Greyhounds are 8-9 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Spencer averaging 4.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won 78-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Spencer led the Greyhounds with 25 points, and Connor Nelson led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 6.4 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for American.

Spencer is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

