Jones, Knight III lead S. Utah past E. Washington 84-72

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:25 AM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 19 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds topped Eastern Washington 84-72 on Saturday night.

John Knight III added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (15-6, 9-2 Big Sky Conference). Harrison Butler chipped in 14, Aanen Moody scored 11 and Jason Spurgin had 11. Butler also had six rebounds.

Steele Venters had 19 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ethan Price added 14 points and six assists. Rylan Bergersen had 11 points.

The Thunderbirds, who defeated Eastern Washington 89-76 on Dec. 2., swept the season series with the Eagles.

