Jones helps Stetson knock off Jacksonville State 63-57

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:38 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christiaan Jones had 18 points and 12 rebounds to carry Stetson to a 63-57 win over Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.

Chase Johnston also scored 18 for the Hatters (11-13, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), who held the West Division-leading Gamecocks to a season-low 16 points in the second half. Wheza Panzo added 12 points. Stephan Swenson had eight assists.

Darian Adams had 19 points and three blocks for Jacksonville State (16-8, 9-2). Brandon Huffman added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Demaree King, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Gamecocks, had three points on 1-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

