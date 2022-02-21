CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Jones, Fausett lead Southern Utah over Northern Arizona

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 10:58 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tevian Jones and Maizen Fausett had 12 points each as Southern Utah routed Northern Arizona 79-48 on Monday night.

Aanen Moody added 11 points for Southern Utah (17-9, 11-5 Big Sky Conference). John Knight III had 10 points and seven rebounds. Fausett had eight rebounds.

Carson Towt had 11 points and six assists for the Lumberjacks (9-18, 5-11), who were held to 14 points in the first half.

The Thunderbirds improved to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Southern Utah defeated Northern Arizona 78-66 on Jan. 31.

