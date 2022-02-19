OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Jones carries S. Illinois over Indiana St. 76-72

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:34 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lance Jones scored 24 points as Southern Illinois edged past Indiana State 76-72 on Saturday.

Marcus Domask added 21 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois (15-13, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added six assists.

Kailex Stephens scored a career-high 21 points for the Sycamores (11-16, 4-11). Cooper Neese added 19 points. Xavier Bledson had 10 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores this season. Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 63-55 on Jan. 19.

