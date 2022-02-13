OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Joiner sparks Iona to 70-62 victory over Monmouth

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 3:41 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Joiner had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Iona stretched its home win streak to 10 games with a 70-62 victory over Monmouth on Sunday.

Tyson Jolly had 13 points for the Gaels (20-5, 12-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Slazinski added 12 points, while Ryan Myers scored 11.

Iona scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jarvis Vaughan had 11 points for the Hawks (16-9, 8-6). Samuel Chaput added six assists. Nikkei Rutty had nine rebounds. George Papas had five points and 10 rebounds.

George Papas, who led the Hawks in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, scored five points on 1-of-12 shooting. Walker Miller, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Hawks, made just 1 of 8 shots and scored seven.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Hawks this season. Iona defeated Monmouth 86-85 on Jan. 18.

