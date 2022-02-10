Joiner leads Iona against Siena after 22-point outing

Iona Gaels (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-9, 7-4 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-9, 7-4 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Siena Saints after Elijah Joiner scored 22 points in Iona’s 80-71 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints are 5-4 in home games. Siena has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 11-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won the last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26. Ryan Myers scored 13 points to help lead the Gaels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Saints. Anthony Gaines is averaging 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

Tyson Jolly is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

