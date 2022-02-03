OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Johnston scores 18 to lead Stetson over Lipscomb 77-71

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 11:13 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Johnston registered 18 points as Stetson topped Lipscomb 77-71 on Thursday night.

Christiaan Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds for Stetson (10-12, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Will Pruitt scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Bisons (10-14, 3-6). Ahsan Asadullah added 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Trae Benham had 12 points.

