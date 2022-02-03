OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Johnson powers Illinois-Chicago past…

Johnson powers Illinois-Chicago past Robert Morris 80-75

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 18 points as Illinois-Chicago turned back Robert Morris 80-75 on Thursday night.

Damaria Franklin added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Flames (8-12, 4-7 Horizon League), who ended a four-game skid. Jalen Warren totaled 15 points and Zion Griffin scored 14.

Kahliel Spear had 23 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Colonials (5-17, 3-10). Justin Winston added 19 points. Michael Green III had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up