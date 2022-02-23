CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Johnson, Martinez lift New…

Johnson, Martinez lift New Hampshire past NJIT 83-55

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 17 points as New Hampshire romped past NJIT 83-55 on Wednesday night. Jayden Martinez added 16 points for the Wildcats, while Marco Foster chipped in 15.

Nick Guadarrama had 14 points for New Hampshire (13-12, 8-8 America East Conference).

Mekhi Gray had 16 points for the Highlanders (11-15, 6-10). Miles Coleman added 12 points. Souleymane Diakite had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated New Hampshire 60-55 on Feb. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up