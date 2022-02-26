CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Johnson II carries N. Colorado over Idaho 98-94

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:28 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Matt Johnson II had 24 points as Northern Colorado narrowly defeated Idaho 98-94 on Saturday night.

Daylen Kountz added 20 points for for Northern Colorado (17-13, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points Bodie Hume added 11 points.

Trevante Anderson scored a career-high 32 points plus nine rebounds and six assists for the Vandals (8-20, 5-13). Rashad Smith tied a career high with 22 points. Tanner Christensen had 16 points.

