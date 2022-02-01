CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Johnson carries San Diego St. over New Mexico 72-47

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 12:36 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Keshad Johnson tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 72-47 win over New Mexico on Monday night.

Matt Bradley had 14 points for San Diego State (12-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Lamont Butler added six rebounds. Nathan Mensah had five steals and four blocks.

New Mexico totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

KJ Jenkins had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lobos (8-14, 1-8). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 10 points.

