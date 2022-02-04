OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Johnson carries Saint Mary’s (Calif.) past Portland 75-54

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:34 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 17 points as Saint Mary’s easily defeated Portland 75-54 on Thursday night.

Matthias Tass had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (18-4, 6-1 West Coast Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Kyle Bowen added 11 points. Tommy Kuhse had six rebounds.

Tyler Robertson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pilots (11-11, 2-5). Mike Meadows added 10 points. Chika Nduka had 10 rebounds.

Moses Wood, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Pilots, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

