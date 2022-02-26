CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Johnson carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (Pa.) 80-68

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:19 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Johnson tallied 14 points and 15 rebounds to lift Sacred Heart to an 80-68 win over St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on Saturday.

Nico Galette had 18 points for Sacred Heart (10-19, 6-10 Northeast Conference). Tyler Thomas added 17 points and six assists. Aaron Clarke had 10 points.

Josh Cohen had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash (9-20, 5-13). Maxwell Land tied a career high with 20 points. Brad McCabe had eight rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Sacred Heart 85-74 on Jan. 23.

