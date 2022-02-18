JMU visits UNC Wilmington following Sims’ 22-point showing

James Madison Dukes (15-11, 6-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-8, 12-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (15-11, 6-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-8, 12-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the James Madison Dukes after Jaylen Sims scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-55 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks have gone 11-2 at home. UNC Wilmington is seventh in the CAA scoring 71.0 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Dukes are 6-9 against CAA opponents. JMU ranks sixth in the CAA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Takal Molson averaging 4.4.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 71-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Jaylen Fornes led the Seahawks with 16 points, and Vado Morse led the Dukes with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Okauru averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Sims is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Morse is averaging 15.8 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.