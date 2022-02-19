JMU visits UNC Wilmington after Sims’ 22-point game

James Madison Dukes (15-11, 6-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-8, 12-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (15-11, 6-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-8, 12-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the James Madison Dukes after Jaylen Sims scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-55 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks are 11-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 6-9 against conference opponents. JMU ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. The Seahawks won the last meeting 71-70 on Jan. 21. Jaylen Fornes scored 16 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Okauru averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Sims is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Vado Morse is averaging 15.8 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.