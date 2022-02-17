OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » JMU visits Charleston (SC),…

JMU visits Charleston (SC), looks to stop road slide

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

James Madison Dukes (14-11, 5-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-10, 6-6 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hits the road against Charleston (SC) looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Cougars are 9-4 on their home court. Charleston (SC) averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Dukes are 5-9 against CAA opponents. JMU is seventh in the CAA giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dukes won 95-94 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 32 points, and Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Meeks is averaging 15.1 points for the Cougars. Smith is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Morse is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15.9 points. Terrence Edwards is shooting 39.1% and averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up