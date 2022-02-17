JMU visits Charleston (SC), looks to stop road slide

James Madison Dukes (14-11, 5-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-10, 6-6 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (14-11, 5-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-10, 6-6 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hits the road against Charleston (SC) looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Cougars are 9-4 on their home court. Charleston (SC) averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Dukes are 5-9 against CAA opponents. JMU is seventh in the CAA giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Dukes won 95-94 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 32 points, and Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Meeks is averaging 15.1 points for the Cougars. Smith is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Morse is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15.9 points. Terrence Edwards is shooting 39.1% and averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

