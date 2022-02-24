CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Jemison carries UAB over…

Jemison carries UAB over UTSA 68-56

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trey Jemison recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry UAB to a 68-56 win over UTSA on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 16 points for UAB (21-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Jordan Walker added 14 points. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.

Dhieu Deing had 16 points for the Roadrunners (9-20, 2-14). Jacob Germany added 14 points. Erik Czumbel had six assists.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. UAB defeated UTSA 87-59 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up