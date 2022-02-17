OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Jefferson lifts Middle Tennessee over FIU 71-65

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:10 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 15 points as Middle Tennessee topped Florida International 71-65 on Thursday night.

Eli Lawrence had 14 points for Middle Tennessee (18-7, 9-3 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. DeAndre Dishman added 10 rebounds.

Tevin Brewer had 17 points and nine assists for the Panthers (14-12, 4-9). Isaiah Banks and Denver Jones each had 11 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Florida International 50-39 on Jan. 15.

