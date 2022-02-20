CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Jefferson leads Middle Tennessee against UTEP after 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:22 AM

UTEP Miners (15-10, 9-5 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-7, 10-3 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the UTEP Miners after Josh Jefferson scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 87-79 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Blue Raiders are 12-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Miners are 9-5 against C-USA opponents. UTEP has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sims is averaging 10.8 points for the Blue Raiders. Jefferson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Miners. Souley Boum is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Miners: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

