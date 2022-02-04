OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Jefferson leads Middle Tennessee against UAB after 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-2 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-5, 7-2 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the UAB Blazers after Josh Jefferson scored 31 points in Middle Tennessee’s 93-85 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blazers have gone 12-0 at home. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 35.0 points in the paint led by Trey Jemison averaging 2.5.

The Blue Raiders have gone 5-2 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The Blazers and Blue Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 9.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.

Jefferson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging one made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

