Jefferson leads Middle Tennessee against UAB after 31-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-2 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-5, 7-2 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-2 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (17-5, 7-2 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -11; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits the UAB Blazers after Josh Jefferson scored 31 points in Middle Tennessee’s 93-85 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blazers are 12-0 on their home court. UAB has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Raiders are 5-2 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee ranks third in C-USA scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Camryn Weston averaging 1.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Blazers. Quan Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

Jefferson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Weston is averaging 8.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.