Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over UTSA 84-75

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 18 points and six rebounds as Middle Tennessee beat UTSA 84-75 on Monday night.

DeAndre Dishman had 18 points for Middle Tennessee (15-7, 6-3 Conference USA). Donovan Sims added 14 points and Eli Lawrence had 11 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 19 points for the Roadrunners (8-17, 1-11), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jacob Germany added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Dhieu Deing had 14 points and six rebounds.

