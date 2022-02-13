SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over Charlotte 78-63

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 5:23 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson poured in 30 points and Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to 12 games with a 78-63 victory over Charlotte on Sunday.

Jefferson made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Blue Raiders (17-7, 8-3 Conference USA). Tyler Millin had 11 points and DeAndre Dishman scored 10.

Jahmir Young had 26 points to lead the 49ers (13-11, 6-6). Austin Butler added 13 points.

