Jeffers scores 17 to carry Radford past High Point 66-64

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:43 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers registered 17 points as Radford edged past High Point 66-64 on Saturday.

Artese Stapleton had 15 points for Radford (10-16, 6-8 Big South Conference). Dravon Mangum added 11 points. Chyree Walker had eight rebounds.

Bryan Hart, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring heading into the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

Zach Austin had 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (11-17, 5-9), who have now lost four games in a row. John-Michael Wright added 13 points and six rebounds. Alex Holt had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Panthers. High Point defeated Radford 63-58 on Jan. 26.

