Jeffers carries Radford over Charleston Southern 64-52

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:00 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers had 10 points as Radford topped Charleston Southern 64-52 on Wednesday night.

Tai’Reon Joseph had six rebounds for Radford (7-14, 3-6 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules added eight rebounds.

Deontaye Buskey had 13 points for the Buccaneers (4-17, 1-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Cheikh Faye added 12 points.

