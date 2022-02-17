OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
James Madison beats Charleston 71-63

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 18 points as James Madison defeated College of Charleston 71-63 on Thursday night.

Alonzo Sule and Vado Morse added 15 points, and Justin Amadi had 10 points and seven rebounds for James Madison (15-11, 6-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Edwards hit 8 of 10 shots.

Dimitrius Underwood had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (14-11, 6-7). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Raekwon Horton had eight rebounds.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. James Madison defeated College of Charleston 95-94 on Jan. 22.

